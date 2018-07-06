Entertainment Movie News

Who is the woman in Michael Flatley's 'Blackbird' film poster?

Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

Michael 'Lord of the Dance' Flatley has released the poster for his film, and everyone's asking the same question.

Or, rather, questions.

Why is the Lord of the Dance making a movie?  He tells us, "I've dreamt of making a movie since I was 7 years old.  Nothing great is ever easy but Nothing is impossible!!  Job Done!!!"

People are surprised and excited.

Well, maybe not everyone:

Flatley is looking decidedly Bogartish in the poster and the plot, according to IMDB sounds a little familiar:

"Troubled secret agent 'Blackbird' abruptly retires from service and opens a luxurious nightclub in the Caribbean to escape the dark shadows of his past. An old flame arrives and reignites love in his life but she brings danger with her."

Sounds like this lady is pretty pivotal to the plot.

However, while Flatley appears on the  poster with co-star Eric Roberts and, presumably, the actress playing his love interest, she remains nameless.

Top billing has been given to Flatley, Roberts and Patrick Bergin although Bergin does not appear on the poster.

People are wondering whether or not the blonde actress in a hat has a name.

She does. She is Nicole Evans who plays a character called Vivian.  Other film credits include a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger and she has upcoming roles in features I'm Sorry and Into the Mirror.

Wonder no more.

Online Editors

