Michael 'Lord of the Dance' Flatley has released the poster for his film, and everyone's asking the same question.

Michael 'Lord of the Dance' Flatley has released the poster for his film, and everyone's asking the same question.

Who is the woman in Michael Flatley's 'Blackbird' film poster?

Or, rather, questions.

Why is the Lord of the Dance making a movie? He tells us, "I've dreamt of making a movie since I was 7 years old. Nothing great is ever easy but Nothing is impossible!! Job Done!!!"

I’ve dreamt of making a movie since I was 7 years old. Nothing great is ever easy but Nothing is Impossible!! Job Done!!! pic.twitter.com/aJmYnrBSq2 — Michael Flatley (@MichaelFlatley) July 4, 2018

People are surprised and excited.

Are we all aware Michael Flatley is the star of an upcoming spy thriller!? pic.twitter.com/J5dZAWMPYw — Liam Geraghty (@Liam_Geraghty) July 5, 2018

Honestly I cannot wait to see Michael Flatley's Blackbird pic.twitter.com/7zjcqE4A5B — Niall Murphy (@NiallXMurphy) July 5, 2018

Oh my god, why did nobody tell me that Michael Flatley is starring in a movie? That he wrote and directed?? That's a spy thriller???



'Blackbird' is instantly at the top of my must-see list — Luke Dunne (@MisterCinecal) July 5, 2018

There's no trailer online as yet for Michael Flatley's self-financed spy thriller Blackbird & I am hugely aggrieved by this. — Paul Duane (@MrPaulDuane) July 5, 2018

Well, maybe not everyone:

You performed for Trump so no-one gives a fuck about your home movie about your mid-life crisis. Although to be fair, this looks like a hilarious load of shite. https://t.co/9K4NebIOYK — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) July 5, 2018

Flatley is looking decidedly Bogartish in the poster and the plot, according to IMDB sounds a little familiar:

"Troubled secret agent 'Blackbird' abruptly retires from service and opens a luxurious nightclub in the Caribbean to escape the dark shadows of his past. An old flame arrives and reignites love in his life but she brings danger with her."

Sounds like this lady is pretty pivotal to the plot.

However, while Flatley appears on the poster with co-star Eric Roberts and, presumably, the actress playing his love interest, she remains nameless.

Patrick Bergin’s looking well ... oh no, wait, the lady photographed just didn’t get a credit 🙄🙄🙄 — sue “YES” bolger (@mondaygirl) July 5, 2018

Starring M Flately, E Roberts P Berlin and a hat with an unnamed woman beneat it. It’s a #manel movie! — Sheila O'Flanagan (@sheilaoflanagan) July 5, 2018

WHAT IS THE WOMAN'S NAME AND WHY ARE YOU TRYING TO HIDE IT? The world must know — Rowan Smith (@thisisrowan) July 5, 2018

I've seen two posters now and I'm wondering if the woman in Michael Flatley's film has a name. — Allan (@ACaomhanach) July 5, 2018

Top billing has been given to Flatley, Roberts and Patrick Bergin although Bergin does not appear on the poster.

People are wondering whether or not the blonde actress in a hat has a name.

She does. She is Nicole Evans who plays a character called Vivian. Other film credits include a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger and she has upcoming roles in features I'm Sorry and Into the Mirror.

Wonder no more.

Online Editors