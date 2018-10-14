Richard Madden is reportedly close to being offered the role of James Bond.

Richard Madden is reportedly close to being offered the role of James Bond.

Who is Richard Madden, actor tipped to be announced as new James Bond?

The 32-year-old actor is said to have impressed Bond bosses with his performance in the BBC drama series Bodyguard, and he is now being eyed to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "It's seriously looking like he is going to get the job."

Barbara Broccoli, the executive producer at Eon Productions, will have the final say on who will become the next Bond and was reportedly impressed by his turn in the hit BBC series.

Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden in Bodyguard (World Productions/Des Willie)

The insider added: "Not only is he on top of Barbara's list, but she is preparing to offer the role."

Daniel Craig is currently filming his fifth Bond movie after which he will depart the franchise.

Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Madden played Sergeant David Budd, who was tasked with protecting the home secretary, in the series, which gripped viewers right up to the unbearably tense finale.

Born in Scotland, he began acting at the age of 11 and appeared in many theatre productions before landing the lead role in BBC series Hope Springs in 2009. The following year he starred in Chatroom before landing the role for which he is now best known, as Robb Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones.

He has also appeared in Channel 4's Sirence and the BBC's Birdsong and he played Prince Kit in Disney's Cinderella. Fans will also have spotted him in TV series Medici: Masters of Florence and Netflix film Ibiza as well as the 2014 series Klondike.

In 2016 he starred opposite Idris Elba in Bastille Day. Elba is one of several other well known actors - including Tom Hiddleston, Jamie Dornan, and Tom Hardy - who have been linked to the role of Bond in recent years.

However, Idris claimed earlier this year that the world isn't ready for a black Bond.

The London-born actor explained: "I think in England we have reached that stage [of having a black James Bond] because culturally we're sort of a lot more diverse but the rest of the world is not like that and I think there is a real sort of stigma.

"It's like, 'Oh he's black, can he do it because he's black?'"

Idris also rejected claims that people would be more accommodating to the change because of recent historical moments, such as Barack Obama becoming America's first black President.

He explained: "Obama can be President because he's a very smart man and I'm sure he had same feelings like, 'Well, I'm not the first black President, I'm Obama. I'm the first Obama.'

"So for me you know I don't like to make a big deal of it, the point is that it's a great rumour. If it was to ever happen, I think it would be the will of a nation."

Read more: 'It’s cool to be in those conversations' - Jamie Dornan on Bond

Online Editors