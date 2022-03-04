White Men Can’t Jump: Rapper Jack Harlow to star in remake of Woody Harrelson film

Jack Harlow has been cast in a reboot of the 1992 sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump.

The role, which the Grammy-nominated rapper reportedly landed after his first ever screen audition, will mark his feature film debut.

The script for the remake was written by Black-ish creators Kenya Barris and Doug Hall and is being directed by Charles Kidd II, professionally known as Calmatic.

In the new instalment of White Men Can’t Jump, Harlow will portray the role of Billy Hoyle, played by Woody Harrelson in the earlier film, Deadline reports.

The original movie starred Wesley Snipes and Harrelson as a pair of basketball hustlers who team up in a lucrative business opportunity.

Currently, filmmakers are apparently still on the search for actors to play the characters originated by Snipes and Rosie Perez.

Harlow displayed his basketball skills in this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game, which took place in February.

In a recent interview with Variety, Harlow spoke about his aspirations for a long and varied career in the entertainment industry.

“Especially now, I work out of fear. I’m terrified to fall off and lose my spot or lose the ground I’ve covered, or not reach the potential that people see,” he said.

“Every time I sit courtside at these games or go to the Met Gala or maybe the Grammys, what’s in my head is ‘I’ve gotta be here next year.’ I don’t want this to be the last time,” he added.

Harlow released his latest single, “Nail Tech”, on 18 February. He is scheduled to headline Kentucky’s three-day Forecastle Festival in May.