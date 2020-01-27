The tense first full trailer of the highly-anticipated Calm With Horses has landed.

WATCH: Tense new trailer for Calm With Horses starring Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan, and Niamh Algar

Starring Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan, and Niamh Algar, it has already caused a stir and garnered praise on the festival circuit including at Toronto last year where it received its world premiere.

Jarvis stars in Nick Rowland's crime drama debut (written by Joe Murtagh) as ex-boxer Douglas 'Arm' Armstrong who is the violent henchman for the Devers clan alongside his friend Dympna (Keoghan).

Algar, who was recently named one of the Bafta Rising Stars following a series of impressive performances, plays Arm's ex-girlfriend and mother of his son Jack.

As she tries to make a better life for herself and Jack, Arm's actions have consequences and he finds himself tasked with killing a man who has irked the Devers.

Calm With Horses releases on March 13.

