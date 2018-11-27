WATCH: Spectacular new trailer lands for Disney’s big screen adaptation of Irish series Artemis Fowl

The spectacular first look trailer for Artemis Fowl has landed.

Ferdia Shaw, from Kilkenny, stars as 12-year-old genius Artemis, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, who finds himself in a battle against a powerful, hidden race of fairies, who may be behind his father's disappearance.

Ferdia Shaw as Artemis Fowl. PIC: Disney

Based on the best-selling novels of Irish author Eoin Colfer, and directed by Kenneth Branagh, it releases on August 9 next year.

It also stars Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, and Nonzo Anozie. Josh Gad has been cast as Mulch Diggums, a kleptomaniac dwarf who works for the fairies while Dame Judy Dench will play Commander Root, the leader of the fairy police force. The screenplay is by Irish playwright Conor McPherson.

Check out the impressive visuals in the first look trailer, which brilliantly realise Colfer's fantasy world. It's only 90 seconds long, but it bodes well for the end product.

Online Editors