WATCH: Saoirse Ronan takes centre stage in Little Women trailer

The 25-year-old reunites with Ladybird director Greta Gerwig - under whom she earned her third Oscar nomination - alongside a starry cast, including some of Hollywood's most revered actors and an equally impressive roster of rising stars. The film is the eighth adaption of Louise May Alcott's late-19th century novel following the March girls, Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Ronan, who is taking the helm as Jo, is the undoubted lead and lives up to the character's illustrious history in both literature and film. It is due for release in the UK and Ireland on December 26 after the film's Christmas Day release in the US.

Also featuring is Emma Watson as Meg, Florence Pugh as Amy and Eliza Scanlen as Beth. Meryl Streep plays Aunt March, while Laura Dern plays Marmee and Timothée Chalamet features as Laurie. Ronan and Chalamet are close friends and experienced colleagues after working the 2018 awards circuit together for Ladybird .

Online Editors