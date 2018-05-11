Saoirse Ronan has revealed where she learned about the birds and the bees.

WATCH - Saoirse Ronan on where she learnt about sex: 'A kid at school used to charge 20c to give information'

The Oscar-nominated star will next appear in On Chesil Beach in which she plays a young woman in 60s England who struggles to have sex with her new husband.

Adapted by Ian McEwan from his best-selling novel, it sees Saoirse's character learning about sex from a manual prior to her wedding night. During promotion for the film, Saoirse was asked where she learned about sex for the first time.

The 24-year-old star said she learned about it from "books" and the "schoolyard" and added, "I think we all got most of our info from like the one kid who who knew everything about sex somehow. "We had a kid in our school and I remember he used to charge us like 20c so we could get information. This was when we were kids. He was like, 'If you want to know meet me in the basketball court and bring 20c with you. Otherwise I'm not telling you.'"

She laughed, "I don't know where he is now. I hope he's safe. I hope he's well." Saoirse's co-star in On Chesil Beach, English actor Billy Howle, had a rather more 'traumatising' journey into learning about sex.

"My science teacher put a banana in a vice and clamped it shut adn then gave me a prophylactic and said, 'Put that on the banana' and I unravelled the condom and I put it on the banana while she stared at me really sternly," he said. "That's pretty traumatising. I'm going to write my own story about that!"

On Chesil Beach releases in Ireland on May 25.

Online Editors