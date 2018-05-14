WATCH: Saoirse Ronan is riveting in this exclusive clip from new film On Chesil Beach
Saoirse Ronan has been churning out some phenomenal performances of late and it looks like she's set to do the same in her latest role.
On Chesil Beach sees her starring as Florence Ponting opposite Billy Hawle's Eddy, a young couple who marry and honeymoon at Chesil Beach in the summer of 1962.
While their romance was a whirlwind, their wedding night is quite the disappointment as Florence struggles with sex and intimacy.
It's the second time Saoirse is playing a character in a big screen adaptation of an Ian McEwan novel after her role in Atonement.
In this exclusive clip she's seen at the dinner table with her parents, played by Emily Watson and Samuel West and sister played by Bebe Cave.
On Chesil Beach is in cinemas nationwide on 25th May.
Here's the trailer:
Online Editors
