WATCH: Saoirse Ronan is riveting in dramatic new Mary Queen of Scots trailer

Saoirse Ronan may well be nominated for an Oscar again this year if the brief snapshot of her performance in the second trailer for Mary Queen of Scots is any indication.

The 24-year-old star was nominated for Best Actress for Lady Bird last year and was previously nominated for Brooklyn and Atonement.

Here she stars as the titular queen, Mary Stuart, who faces off against her cousin Elizabeth 1, Queen of England, played by her fellow 2017 Best Actress contender Margot Robbie.

The film charts the cousins relationship as Mary's attempt to overthrow Elizabeth results in her being condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.

The second trailer gives a greater insight into the breadth of Saoirse's performance and she's riveting.

The film releases on January 18 in Ireland, just in time for awards season.

Online Editors