Watch: New trailer for Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy biopic ditches jarringly lively tone of first

The new trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is much darker and more unsettling than the first.

Viewers were divided over the lively tone of the first trailer for the film which stars Zac Efron as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

While there were flashes of violence as Bundy attacks one woman with a crow bar, and punches another, the trailer had a pounding soundtrack punctuated by electric guitar riffs, which some people felt was at odds with the subject matter.

The film is directed by Joe Berlinger, who also helmed Netflix's new docuseries 'Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes', which makes for extremely disturbing viewing as it reveals real conversations Bundy had with a journalist while on death row.

The feature film, however, tells the story of Bundy - who confessed to the murders of at least 30 women - largely from the perspective of his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), who was, like many, beguiled by Bundy's charm.

Bundy was a law student who was considered handsome and charismatic by his peers, traits he used to snare his victims. He met Kloepfer in 1969 in Washington. He was executed by electric chair in Florida in 1989.

The new trailer is a much darker and unsettling affair than the first, focusing less on Bundy's charm and more on the devastating impact he had on the lives of women, including the long-suffering Elizabeth.

The film premiered at Sundance in January and reviews singled out Efron's performance for praise in a cast including John Malkovich, Jim Parsons and Kaya Scodelario.

With this role Efron, 31, puts the final nail in the coffin of his teen heartthrob persona which has followed him ever since he starred in Disney's 2006 TV movie High School Musical.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile will start streaming on Netflix on May 3.

Here's the first trailer:

Online Editors