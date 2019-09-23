WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie at Emmys

Netflix dropped the trailer for the forthcoming Breaking Bad movie spin off, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night

Netflix dropped the trailer for the forthcoming Breaking Bad movie spin off, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night

The atmospheric teaser reveals a shaking and emotional Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) smoking a cigarette in a car parked in the dark in the desert.

A news bulletin plays on the car radio reporting breaking news of a "horrific scene with multiple victims".

It continues, "It started when neighbours reported hearing hundreds of gunshots fired. When Albuquerque police arrived they discovered the bodies of nine male victims, many shot multiple times.

"Veteran police officers calling the level of carnage 'staggering'. Apparently a remote controlled machine gun was used in the killings. Investigators are searching for a person of interest who fled the scene.

"Anyone with information on this massacre is asked to call police immediately."

Aaron Paul last week told the Hollywood Reporter that he was shocked when showrunner Vince Gilligan approached him about the film.

“I’m like everybody else on the planet — I think Vince and the rest of the writers really nailed the landing with the ending of Breaking Bad, and why mess with that?" he said.

“But it’s Vince we’re talking about. I would follow Vince into a fire. That’s how much I trust the man. I would do anything that he asked me to.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (!!!)



11 October (!!!!!!) pic.twitter.com/njcEkiuoYd — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 25, 2019

The actor said getting back into character as crystal meth cook Jesse was very straightforward.

“It was so easy for me to just jump into where Jesse’s at mentally, emotionally, because I lived and breathed everything he went through and then some, and so, honestly, it felt like a part of me had gone through that as well,” he said.

“All I had to do was just memorise these words and then play them out when they yelled ‘action’.”

El Camino will see Jesse escape from captivity and “come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future”, the streaming service said.

The crime drama arrived in 2008 with little fanfare but by the time its final episode aired in 2013 it was a beloved series rated as one of the best TV shows ever.

It followed Cranston’s mild-mannered chemistry teacher who turns to drug dealing after being diagnosed with lung cancer. He enlists the help of his former student Jesse and the pair become major players in the criminal underworld.

Breaking Bad also starred Anna Gunn as Walter’s wife Skyler while RJ Mitte Jr played his son.

The series spawned a spin-off prequel, Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk as a slippery lawyer.

El Camino will arrive on Netflix on October 11.

Read more: Do we really need a Breaking Bad film?

Netflix announce Breaking Bad movie title and release date, but there's still one burning question

Online Editors