WATCH: Heartwarming documentary recounts couples first meetings under the iconic Clerys clock

One of Ireland's most iconic landmarks has been celebrated in film as part of an upcoming documentary from Snackbox Films.

'Under the Clock' relays the heartwarming tales of people over the decades who met their loved one under the Clerys clock.

Many Irish relationships began under the old department store's time piece and director Colm Nicell sought to capture those moments.

A cast of colourful characters who recount their first meetings under the clock are featured in the film.

The trailer for Under The Clock, a documentary that will be poignant to a wide audience in Ireland can be seen here.

Online Editors