WATCH: Full trailer for Dublin Oldschool lands and it looks like an epic Irish version of Trainspotting

Independent.ie

The trailer for Dublin Oldschool has landed and it looks like a riot.

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/movies/movie-news/watch-full-trailer-for-dublin-oldschool-lands-and-it-looks-like-an-epic-irish-version-of-trainspotting-36930305.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36930303.ece/f3dc6/AUTOCROP/h342/dublin%20oldschool.jpg