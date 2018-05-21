WATCH: Full trailer for Dublin Oldschool lands and it looks like an epic Irish version of Trainspotting
The trailer for Dublin Oldschool has landed and it looks like a riot.
Based on the hugely successful stage play of the same name, it stars Emmet Kirwam as Jason, a wannabe DJ who stumbles across Dublin from one drug-fuelled session to the next.
On his way he bumps into his brother Daniel, who is an "educated heroin addict" who is living on the streets.
The brothers haven’t seen or spoken to each other in years but over a lost weekend they reconnect and reminisce over raves, tunes and their troubled past.
Directed and co-written by Dave Tynan, the film is billed as 'Trainspotting meets Adam and Paul' and the trailer certainly has that vibe.
As well as Kirwan, the film also stars Ian Lloyd Anderson of Love/Hate and Game of Thrones fame, Can't Cope Won't Cope's Seana Kerslake and Rebellion star Sarah Greene.
Produced by Element Pictures, it hits the big screen on Dublin 9.
Online Editors
