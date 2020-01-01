WATCH: First look at Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou in A Quiet Place Part 2 trailer

The first full-length trailer for the sequel to A Quiet Place has been released by Paramount.

A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski who also wrote, and starred opposite Emily Blunt in, the first film which released in 2018 and was a surprise hit.

The new trailer sees the Abbott family when they first encounter the creatures which hunt by sound and as they struggle to survive in a world in chaos.

Cillian Murpy and Djimon Hounsou join the cast and make their first appearances in the terrifying trailer.

Murphy (42), who was most recently seen in the fifth series of Peaky Blinders, appears to be a key character in the film although the nature of that character is unclear from the trailer.

The film was originally written as a stand-alone venture but Krasinski was persuaded to follow up with a sequel after the original's success.

"I'll be honest with you: I really didn't want to do the sequel. It was never built to launch sequels, which we all knew, and the studio knew too. But also, I'm a realist," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I know that when you have a success like this, everyone wants to make another one. I told them to go find another filmmaker and writer, and they said, 'But don't you have an idea?' I said, 'Yeah, I have a tiny idea,' so they said, 'OK, while we're talking to other people, keep thinking about it'. They basically mind-tricked me into wanting to write it."

The film opens in Irish cinemas March 20, 2020.





