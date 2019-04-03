Watch: First Joker trailer featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic villain
The trailer for Joker has landed.
It gives the first good look at Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic villain following the release of the first poster on Tuesday.
Todd Phillips directs the film which also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Marc Maron.
The film is an original stand alone story in which Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck who is disregarded by society and ultimately becomes Joker.
Joker will release on October 4 in the US with a UK and Ireland release date to be confirmed.
