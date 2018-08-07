Anticipation is high ahead of the release of Lenny Abrahamson's new film The Little Stranger, his first since the Oscar-winning Room in 2015.

WATCH: Exclusive behind the scenes with Domhnall Gleeson and cast on Lenny Abrahamson's The Little Stranger

Here's an exclusive featurette with interviews with the director and cast including Domhnall Gleeson, who plays the central character in the atmospheric horror.

It's based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Waters and stars Gleeson as Dr Faraday who, during the summer of 1948, tends to patients at Hundreds Hall, where his mother once worked as a housemaid.

Charlotte Rampling plays the head of household, Mrs Ayres, and Ruth Wilson and Will Poulter are her children Caroline and Roderick.

According to the official synopsis, "The Hall has been home to the Ayres family for more than two centuries. But it is now in decline and its inhabitants - mother, son and daughter - are haunted by something more ominous than a dying way of life.

"When he takes on his new patient, Faraday has no idea how closely, and how disturbingly, the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own.

The Little Stranger releases on September 21

