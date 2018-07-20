The trailer has landed for the the new Freddie mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

WATCH: Bohemian Rhapsody trailer lands - first look at cast channeling Freddie Mercury and Queen

Sacha Baron Cohen and Ben Whishaw had previously been linked to the role of Mercury but it's clear from the trailer that Rami Malek embodies the spirit of the late, great star.

Ben Hardy plays Roger Taylor in the film while Gwilym Lee is Brian May and Joseph Mazzello is John Deacon. Lucy Boynton plays Mary Austin while Irish actor Aaron McCusker plays Freddie's Irish boyfriend Jim Hutton.

Directed by Bryan Singer (who was replaced by Dexter Fletcher during filming) it releases in Ireland on October 24.

