The first trailer for a new film about serial killer Ted Bundy dropped last night and is receiving criticism from some viewers for its tone.

The first trailer for a new film about serial killer Ted Bundy dropped last night and is receiving criticism from some viewers for its tone.

Viewers divided over tone of first trailer for film starring Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy

Zac Efron stars as notorious killer Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile which premieres at the Sundance Film Festival today.

The film is directed by Joe Berlinger, who also helmed Netflix's new docuseries 'Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes', which makes for extremely disturbing viewing as it reveals real conversations Bundy had with a journalist while on death row.

The feature film, however, reportedly tells the story of Bundy largely from the perspective of his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), who was, like many, beguiled by Bundy's charm.

As such the trailer depicts Bundy, who confessed to the horrific, violent murders of at least 30 women, as a sexy charmer.

While, there are flashes of violence as he attacks one woman with a crow bar, and punches another, the trailer has a pounding soundtrack punctuated by electric guitar riffs, which some people feel is at odds with the subject matter.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Can we not sexulize Ted Bundy?



He raped, murdered, and decapitated women and had sex with their dead bodies. Not here for this hyper-sexualized Zac Efron film.



I know the youth of twitter will obsess over him, and I’d prefer not to read thirst tweets about a serial murderer — Kayla Stetzel (@KaylaStetzel) January 26, 2019

With the new movie with Zac Efron playing Ted Bundy, I truly hope people don’t start to glorify him. He was a man who used his charm and looks to murder and rape women. He. Was. Sick. — M💐 (@MotherOfDoggons) January 26, 2019

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy is kinda perfect casting cause you can't believe that he could possibly play a terrifying serial killer in the same way that you couldn't have looked at Ted Bundy and believed that he *was* a terrifying serial killer. https://t.co/kew3IpkvVf — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) January 25, 2019

Very excited for this and I think Zac Efron is the perfect person to portray Ted Bundy tbh https://t.co/TAv1uhZVkC — Lucy (@foreverrsept) January 26, 2019

I don't appreciate zac efron depicting a very sexy version of horrendous and genuinely evil rapist serial killer ted bundy



Especially because over sexualized crime against women is literally what inspired ted's actual murders, wow more irony https://t.co/Mi41VFHHQw — kat (@sadbagelwizard) January 26, 2019

I don't know if Efron is a good fit yet or not. I guess time will tell. I have a feeling the trailer is misleading, too. Then again, Bundy kind of was seen in this light at one point. — AJourneyThroughFilm (@MrMoviesETC) January 26, 2019

Was/am skeptical of the Zach Efron Ted Bundy movie but it’s directed by the same guy who did the Ted Bundy Tapes doc so maybe it’s ok?? — Julia Roberts’ prominent forehead vein (@ItsSyddd) January 26, 2019

The trailer for Extremely Wicked Shockingly....the Ted Bundy movie starring Zac Efron, is underwhelming. The music suggests comedy when the film is a drama. Weird tone. — new year, new mels (@forevermels_) January 26, 2019

Trailer for Zac Efron in the new Ted Bundy film is awful. The whole thing looks to be portrayed as an upbeat comedy, at the very least wrong music choice. I bet Zac himself knows very little even about Ted Bundy. Why glorify and commercialise one of the darkest stories ever? — Georgiaa (@Georgia_Melia) January 26, 2019

I love thrillers. I love true crime. Efron as Bundy is inspired casting. But that new movie looks icky af. It looks like Wolf of Wall St. but about a man who literally raped n gutted countless women. Rock music plays while "INSPIRED BY TRUE EVENTS" explodes onto the screen. Ew. — Kris J. Cummins (@cummins_kris) January 26, 2019

Whoever did the trailer for that Zac Efron Ted Bundy film should be fired. Especially the person that chose the music. — Sahil (@thesahilshah) January 26, 2019

Online Editors