Saturday 26 January 2019

Viewers divided over tone of first trailer for film starring Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival today

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Zac Efron as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

The first trailer for a new film about serial killer Ted Bundy dropped last night and is receiving criticism from some viewers for its tone.

Zac Efron stars as notorious killer Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile which premieres at the Sundance Film Festival today.

The film is directed by Joe Berlinger, who also helmed Netflix's new docuseries 'Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes', which makes for extremely disturbing viewing as it reveals real conversations Bundy had with a journalist while on death row.

The feature film, however, reportedly tells the story of Bundy largely from the perspective of his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), who was, like many, beguiled by Bundy's charm.

As such the trailer depicts Bundy, who confessed to the horrific, violent murders of at least 30 women, as a sexy charmer. 

While, there are flashes of violence as he attacks one woman with a crow bar, and punches another, the trailer has a pounding soundtrack punctuated by electric guitar riffs, which some people feel is at odds with the subject matter.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

