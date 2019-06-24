It seems the toys are back in town and their earning power is bigger than ever.

Toy Story soars to the top of the Irish box office after record-breaking opening weekend

Just days after it hit screens, Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 is already Ireland’s number one film, taking almost €1.6m in its opening weekend.

The result means the highly anticipated film takes the record for the biggest ever 3-day opening weekend for an animation.

It wasn’t just the Irish audience who were impressed with the fourth instalment following Buzz Lightyear, Woody and friends as the new Toy Story achieved critical acclaim with a 98pc certification on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

It also became the number one film globally with $238m taken worldwide over the weekend.

Walt Disney Studios’ enjoyed both the number one and two spot at the Irish box office at the weekend with Aladdin still flying high after five weeks of release with a total to date of almost €3m.

In celebration of Toy Story 4’s global number one position, Disney yesterday launched a set of images shot by world renowned toy photographer Mitchell Wu.

The images feature Toy Story favourites Woody and Buzz Lightyear, along with new characters introduced in the new film - Forky, Duke Caboom, Ducky and Bunny, and the returning new look Bo Peep.

“I’m a huge fan of the Toy Story movies and was delighted when I was asked to work on this project” said Wu.

“My aim was to create images that capture both the inherently fun and emotive core of the movie whilst showing off the personality of the key characters from Toy Story 4,” he added.

