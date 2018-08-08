Tom Hardy reveals his take on Venom is partly based on this controversial Irish sports star

Tom Hardy has revealed that part of his inspiration for his character in Sony's upcoming Venom is Irish MMA star Conor McGregor.

Venom is one of Spider-Man's most iconic nemeses and he's getting his own origin story in the latest addition to the Marvel canon, which releases in October.

Hardy (40) plays journalist Eddie Brock whose body is infiltrated by an evil alien symbiote, transforming him into the movie’s bloodthirsty black and white title character.

Speaking at Comic Con he said he has drawn on his experience of playing the Kray twins in 2015 film Legend in playing two different characters at the same time.

However, speaking to Esquire he revealed that he's drawing from two very different sources for the character of Eddie Brock.

He told the publication that he sees Brock as “a mixture of Woody Allen and Conor McGregor: tortured neurosis but also bravado".

For the alien, he drew inspiration from “one of those rappers from the Nineties, big voices: Redman or Method Man” as well as a little James Brown.

“To me it’s exciting, because it’s a double act," he told Esquire. "The character has an ethical framework, the alien by virtue of coming from another planet doesn’t have the same ethical framework, and they have to work out how to be together so they click.

"He now has a beast who lives rent-free in him. It could be like somebody who’s contracted a tropical disease and gone mad. It’s like acting out mental illness in some aspects, of which I have a fair understanding, having had a certain amount of mental health problems of my own, which are relevant, being an addict. So I might as well f***ing use it.”

Hardy has never shied away from complex characters, playing Charles Bronson in Bronson as well as the Kray Twins, the villainous trapper in The Revenant, and Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

The trailer released at Comic Con last month and Hardy said he wanted to play Venom because he is "by far, for me, the coolest Marvel superhero there is. I like the way he looks, first and foremost.”

Venom will be released in October.

