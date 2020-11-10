'This is a crime against Irish accents' - social media users poke fun at new film starring Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt

SOCIAL media users have widely ridiculed a new movie, starring Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt and Christopher Walken, claiming the stars are carrying out: “A crime against Irish accents.”

The trailer of Wild Mountain Thyme, a romantic comedy filmed in Co Mayo, has been shared on Twitter, where its stars have been teased for their attempt at Irish accents.

Even Co-Down Dornan was mocked for his Irish accent, as was British actress Blunt and American star, Walkden.

Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, and Christopher Walken star in the first trailer for their new romantic comedy #WildMountainThyme.

One tweeter wrote: “This is a crime against Irish accents and one of the people in the film is Irish.”

While another responded: “How the f**k is his (Dornan’s) accent worse than Walken’s?

“I can only imagine the director screaming ‘Dornan will you do the Irish accent correctly, like Blunt.’”

And another tweeter joked: “These accents constitute a hate crime.”

While another wrote: “They’re lucky this came out the week of voting Biden in, or else it could cause an international incident.”

And it seemed Mad Men star, Jon Hamm may have been the only one featured in the trailer, to have escaped social media ire.

The actor kept his American accent and that might just have worked in his favour in Ireland.

One tweeter wrote: “Thank God Jon Hamm doesn’t attempt an Irish accent in this and still has some dignity.”

The film, directed by John Patrick Shanley, is based on his play Outside Mullingar.

It also stars Dearbhla Molloy and is scheduled to be released on December 11.

The film’s plot unravels with a bullheaded farmer, Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt), who wants to win the heart of her neighbour Anthony Reilly (Dornan).

However, Reilly fears he’s inherited a family curse which results in him failing to notice Muldoon.

Reilly’s father, Tony (Walkden) reveals he’s planning to sell the family farm to his American nephew played by Hamm.

And this bolt from the blue results in Reilly setting about following his dreams.

Shanley created the 1987 Oscar winning Moonstruck, starring Cher.

That romantic comedy scooped three Academy awards in total, including one for Best Original Screenplay, awarded to Shanley.

