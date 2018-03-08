The Sopranos creator to revive hit crime drama with new prequel movie

The director has penned The Many Saints Of Newark (working title) alongside former Sopranos writer Lawrence Kenner.

It has been purchased by Warner Bros-owned production company New Line, in news first reported by US news site Deadline and confirmed by Chase’s representative.

Set in the era of the Newark riots in the 1960s, it reportedly features a number of The Sopranos’ characters including Tony Soprano’s father, Giovanni “Johnny Boy”, and a younger version of his wife Livia and Tony’s uncle Junior.