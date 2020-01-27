Sharon Horgan has told of her delight at her new movie on domestic abuse getting a rapturous reception at the Sundance Film Festival.

'The most wonderful response' - Irish film Herself receives standing ovation at Sundance

The prolific star has won major acclaim for writing and starring in a string of hit shows such as Catastrophe and Pulling.

However, the Co Meath woman with the Midas touch was in the role of producer for the new film, Herself, which received a standing ovation at the prestigious US festival.

It is the story of young mother Sandra who escapes her abusive boyfriend and fights back against a broken housing system.

She sets out to build her own home and in the process rebuilds her life and rediscovers herself.

Sharon said she was delighted to see the writer Clare Dunne getting a standing ovation from the Sundance audience.

She wrote in an Instagram post: “We just premiered Herself at Sundance. The most wonderful response. Clare Dunne walked up on stage to a standing ovation.

“So unbelievably proud of her and Phyllida [Lloyd, director] and the whole team. I’ve cried and laughed at many points along the way of making this film. And I cried again tonight watching the crowd stand for Clare.”

Horgan was most recently seen by cinema-goers in the film Military Wives with Kristin Scott Thomas.

The comedy is centred on the true story of a group of women who formed a choir while their husbands were serving with the British army in Afghanistan.

The mother-of-two, who has also signed a writing deal with Amazon, wrote the sitcom Motherland based on her own experiences on the school run.

She has been enjoying a golden period in her career with back-to-back shows Catastrophe and Divorce becoming huge international TV hits.

Now she is also set for a string of roles on the big screen.

She will star opposite Vince Vaughan in a new Hollywood romantic comedy called The Last Drop.

The film will tell the story of culinary show host Clay Mason, played by Vaughn, a charming bon vivant whose endless meals and long nights of drinking have brought his career to a tipping point.

Just as his debilitating lifestyle begins to unwind, he crosses paths with Holly, played by Horgan, a spirited antiques dealer who sees through Clay’s bravado and helps him find the strength to pull out of his tailspin.

The film will be directed by Christopher Storer, whose credits include People Just Do Nothing and Ramy.

She will also be soon seen in a new film opposite Richard E Grant which centres on a teenager from Sheffield who wants to be a drag queen.

She has also starred in Game Night, alongside Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams.

Herald