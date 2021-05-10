The Hollywood A-Listers are in town again - here are the films that have descended on Ireland in the past

Hollywood stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey have landed in Ireland to shoot Disenchanted, the sequel to the 2007 Disney movie Enchanted.

While Enniskerry in Co. Wicklow is busy preparing for the big-budget production, the Disney film isn’t the first to set its sights on Ireland. Numerous A-listers and Hollywood directors have descended on Ireland in the past to utilise Ireland’s landscape, beaches and cliffs as backdrops for their movies.

Some of the biggest movie franchises have shot scenes in Ireland, including Harry Potter and Star Wars.

Braveheart

Filming for the 1995 movie Braveheart starring and directed by Mel Gibson largely took place in Ireland.

Although set in the Scottish Highlands, the movie was mostly filmed in Ireland and used more than 1000 members of the Irish Defence Forces as extras. The famous Battle of Stirling Bridge was filmed in the Curragh plains in Kildare, while other scenes were filmed in the Wicklow mountains and Trim castle in Meath.

A-listers included Patrick McGoohan, Sophie Marceau and Brendan Gleeson.

Saving Private Ryan

The D-Day beach scenes of the Oscar winning film Saving Private Ryan were filmed on Ballinesker Beach, Curracloe Strand in in Co Wexford.

Directed by Stephen Spielberg, the movie starred Tom Hanks and Mat Damon.

Spielberg’s decision to use Ireland as the D-Day location came after a conversation with fellow director Mel Gibson. The original beach in Normandy was deemed impractical, and Gibson recommended Ireland as a location after being impressed with the Irish Militaries input in the filming of Braveheart. Consequently, Ballinesker Beach in Wexford became the location of the famous Omaha Beach scene.

The scene cost $11m to shoot and the beach was transformed into a battlefield over 11 weeks of shooting. As with Braveheart, more than 700 members of the Irish Army Reserve were used as extras.

Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince

A scene from the sixth movie in the Harry Potter franchise was filmed on the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare. The only scene filmed outside of the UK, the movie used the towering cliffs in a scene between Harry Potter and Professor Dumbledore, who are perched on top of a rock with the Cliffs of Moher in the background.

Actors Daniel Radcliff and Michael Gambon actually filmed their parts in a London studio, and were placed on the rock using CGI. The film crew released drones from a boat and helicopter in 2007 to capture the scene.

Star Wars Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Star Wars Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Already a popular tourist location thanks to the seventh and eighth Star Wars instalments, Skellig Michael island off the coast of Kerry and its surrounding landscape were used in both The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Filming in 2014, The Wild Atlantic Way scenery off the coast of Kerry, Cork, Clare and Donegal was also used in filming, and Skellig Michael was picked as Luke Skywalker’s island sanctuary on the planet Achch-To.

The crew were only allowed two days to film The Last Jedi on Skellig Michael, a UNESCO heritage site, and so had to recreate scenes filmed elsewhere on the western coastline.

In The Force Awakens, Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in the movie, tracked down Luke Skywalker on Skellig Michael island.

King Arthur

The 2004 version of King Arthur starring Kiera Knightley and Clive Owen was shot completely in Ireland. The film’s main set in Ballymore Eustace in Co. Kildare was used as a replica for Hadrian’s wall, and was the largest movie set built in Ireland.

The set was one-kilometre long and took a crew of more than 300 workers four and a half months to build. Other scenes were filmed in Co Wicklow’s Ardmore Studios, Powerscourt Estate and Luggala. The film cost $120m to make and more than 1000 extras were used.

Leap Year

Amy Adam’s may be in Ireland shooting the new Disney film Disenchanted, but this isn’t the first time the US actor has filmed here. In 2009, Adams starred in Leap Year, filmed on the Aran Islands in Co Galway.

Most of the filming took place on Innismore and Declan’s pub, featured heavily in the movie, is located in the village of Kilmurvey on the island. The movie was also shot in Wicklow, Dublin and Mayo and featured scenes in Temple Bar and Wicklow National Park.

Lassie

Lassie landed in Ireland in 2005 and set up in Kilruddy House in Co Wicklow. Shooting began in May with stars Peter O’Toole and Samantha Morton, and followed the famous Collie’s adventure to return home to her family.

The film, based on Eric Knights 1938 Lassie Come Home filmed in the mountainous scenery of the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Co Kerry, and other locations in Wicklow and Dublin.

Brooklyn

Curracloe Beach in Co Wicklow featured on the big screen again in 2015 in Brooklyn which starred Saoirse Ronan.

The movie filmed for three weeks across different locations in Ireland, including Enniscorthy in Co Wexford and Dublin. Brooklyn follows the journey of an Irish migrant to New York in the 1950s.

The film was an adaptation of Colm Toibin’s novel Brooklyn, and close to 100 Enniscorthy locals were cast in the film as extras.

P.S. I Love You

The romantic drama starring Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank featured scenes filmed in Ireland in 2006, and in particular, the Wicklow mountains.

The movie, based on the novel by Cecilia Ahern, was filmed over ten days and included scenes from Murphy’s pub in Dublin and different locations in the Wicklow Mountains, such as The Sally Gap and Blessington Lakes.