The Hollywood A-Listers are in town again - here are the films that have descended on Ireland in the past

Ever spot Ireland on the big screen? Some of the biggest movie franchises have shot scenes on the Emerald Isle… 

Tom Hanks in Saving Private Ryan Expand

Amy Blaney

Hollywood stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey have landed in Ireland to shoot Disenchanted, the sequel to the 2007 Disney movie Enchanted.

While Enniskerry in Co. Wicklow is busy preparing for the big-budget production, the Disney film isn’t the first to set its sights on Ireland. Numerous A-listers and Hollywood directors have descended on Ireland in the past to utilise Ireland’s landscape, beaches and cliffs as backdrops for their movies.

