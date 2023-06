The Full Monty stars Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson reunite in the trailer for a new TV series set 25 years after the hit movie. Peter Cattaneo’s 1997 comedy followed an unlikely group of men who turned to stripping to earn a living after the steel mill they worked in shut down. It won an Oscar for best original musical or comedy score and was nominated for three others, including best picture and best director.