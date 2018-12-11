Saoirse Ronan has revealed that she signed up to be Mary, Queen of Scots when she was just 18.

Teen queen: Saoirse signed up for Mary Queen of Scots role when she was just 18

The Irish actress (24) is being tipped for an Oscar for her portrayal of the Scottish monarch. Ronan, who wore a high-neck Carolina Herrera dress to the European première at Leicester Square, said that she has been planning for the role for years.

"It was an honour, it was something I had waited about six years to do, I signed up to it when I was 18," she said.

"Every year I would grow into it more and more. So finally I have been able to put anything I had learned about her into action."

In an earlier interview, Ronan said she and her co-star Jack Lowden approached the sex scenes "like a dance".

"We choreographed the whole thing so it felt like a dance. Jack and I are very comfortable with each other," she said.

