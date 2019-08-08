Fascinating rare footage of Ireland from the early 1920s to late 1940s has been restored and released to view by the public by the IFI.

Fascinating rare footage of Ireland from the early 1920s to late 1940s has been restored and released to view by the public by the IFI.

Stunning rare footage of 1920s to 1940s Ireland restored and released by IFI

The Early Irish Free State Collection includes newsreels, documentaries and cinémagazines spanning a turbulent thirty year period and straddling the political and societal aspects of that time.

Footage includes the inauguration of Ireland's first President, Dr Douglas Hyde, in June 1938, celebrations on the streets of Dublin as The Republic of Ireland Act came into effect in April 1949, and footage of Dublin Lord Mayor Alfie Byrne's speech about the prospect of a United Ireland, in 1936.

The collection also provides a fascinating insight into everyday society.

Julia Clarke was sentenced to a month in jail for kissing her boyfriend on church land. PIC: IFI from The Early Irish Free State Collection

A short video of Glaswegian woman Julia Clarke highlights the societal and gender inequalities of the time as Julia was sentenced to a month in prison by a Dundalk Court for kissing her boyfriend on church property in Blackrock, Co Louth.

In contrast, her unnamed boyfriend, who was ordered to pay a small fine to the St Vincent de Paul society, escaped a custodial sentence.

There are also films about the lives of inhabitants of Aran Mór off the Galway coast in 1924 including a heart-pounding sequence featuring four cliffmen roped together as they scale a rugged cliff face.

The 1937 Irish Hospital Sweepstakes Pigeon Derby, including footage of a steamship carrying crates of pigeons into Dublin, and the Sandycove Gala and Dún Laoghaire Regatta of 1923 complete with crowds of impeccably dressed young women and men are also available to view.

Sandycove Gala and Dún Laoghaire Regatta of 1923. PIC: IFI from The Early Irish Free State Collection

During that period in Ireland there was very little locally produced film so the footage was shot by British Pathe and where sound features, it is the clipped British voiceovers of the time.

To provide Irish context to the people, events, and locations in the footage which may have been missed by the non-Irish cataloguers, Brenda Malone, Curator of Military History at the National Museum of Ireland (NMI) examined the footage and also linked artefacts held at the museum to events in the film.

The IFI worked with the British Film Institute and British Pathé to repatriate and safeguard the footage, which was painstakingly digitised from fragile, original nitrate film prints to HD format.

The collection builds on The Irish Independence Film Collection which was released by the IFI in May last year.

That unseen footage charted events through Ireland's fight for independence from 1900 to 1930 over the period when WWI, the Easter Rising, the War of Independence, and the Irish Civil War affected Ireland.

The Eucharistic Congress of June 1932, which saw hundreds of thousands of devoted worshippers attend Mass in the Phoenix Park and line the streets of Dublin over the course of the five-day event. PIC: IFI, from the Early Irish Free State Collection

The Early Irish Free State Collection and the other 155 films of the Irish Independence Film Collection can be viewed free of charge worldwide on the IFI’s online platform, the IFI Player at https://ifiplayer.ie/early-irish-free-state, and via the free IFI Player iOS app

Read more: Fascinating rare footage charting Ireland's fight for independence now available to view online

Unseen footage of a U2 concert on Sheriff Street in 1982 revealed to public

Online Editors