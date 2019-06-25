Stormy Daniels, Snoop Dogg, Def Leopard among stars in satirical documentary about Irish band The Blizzards

A satirical documentary about Irish band The Blizzardss will premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh.

The Blizzards: Behind the Music features an impressive list of Irish and international stars including Stormy Daniels, Def Leopard, Perez, Snoop Dogg, and Tommy Lee.

Music mogul Louis Walsh and homegrown stars from Ryan Tubridy to Amy Huberman to Shane MacGowan also appear in the film which was a year in the making.

It charts the band's trials and tribulations as lead singer Niall 'Bressie' Breslin strives for a viral video hit and clashes with 'vulnerable genius' manager Duncan Browne (played by Johnny Elliott) ahead of the release of their third studio album.

Director Jeffrey Doyle penned the script with writer Aliza Kuzmina and spent twelve months filming the band and interviewing their peers and the odd international star about the Irish band.

"Throughout the course of filming I was able to film a lot of The Blizzards peers and ask them directly their opinion of them. Some may have been a little too direct!" jokes Jeffrey.

"The band haven't seen any of the footage I have filmed or edited which I think is hugely positive. I don't know if they would want what was filmed to be released!"

Bressie's connections within the music industry and beyond resulted in the impressive mix of stars who take part in the film. As well as the aforementioned bunch there is also Wheatus, The Happy Pear twins, John Connors, Today FM's Dermot & Dave, 2FM's Eoghan McDermott, Brendan O'Carroll, HamsandwicH, and the legend that is Mattress Mick.

Jeffrey is thrilled that the film will get its first outing at the Galway Film Fleadh on July 11 in the Town Hall.

"To be in the Galway Film Fleadh is a genuine honour for everyone involved and is such a great reward for everyone who worked so tirelessly on the project," he says.

"I can't wait to see people's reactions to The Blizzards - Behind The Music."

