Stephen Fry executive producing new Irish short film in Kilkenny

Stephen Fry will be an executive producer on a new short film being made in Kilkenny later this year.

The actor and comedian (61) will help finance Luna's Ghosts, which presents an alternative take on the afterlife and how the living cope with loss.

A young deaf girl confronts her fear of the ghosts that haunt the cemetery opposite her house by dressing up their gravestones in the outfits they would have worn in their heyday.

In doing so, Luna learns that maybe death is not something to be so scared of after all and that those who go before us might not be as far away as it might feel.

The dialogue will be through sign language.

The film is being directed by B Welby-Delimere, produced by Andy Caley, with Fry as executive producer.

They have called for extras to join the shoot, due to begin in October.

Those interested can go to the Luna's Ghosts Facebook page or can email lunasghostsfilm@gmail.com.

This is not the first time the director has worked in the Marble City. She shot another film, Bodies, five years ago.

"I fell in love with Kilkenny. It instantly became home," she said.

"Being so passionate about it, when the opportunity came up to return to Kilkenny to shoot another film I jumped at the opportunity.

"Last year my grandmother found her grandmother's birth and death certificate and it turns out she was from Kilkenny - one of the many reasons that Kilkenny feels like home."

Her team said they were "honoured" to have Fry on board.

"After helping with our ongoing casting journey, we're thrilled to announce that @stephenfry has joined the #LunasGhosts team as an executive producer. We are truly honoured," the team wrote on Twitter.

Fry is known for his advocacy of the LGBTQ community.

He has starred in many TV series and films and anchored the quiz show QI from 2003 to 2015.

He is also one half of A Bit Of Fry And Laurie.

Herald