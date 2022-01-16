Something wicked this way comes –Denzel Washington’s decisive Macbeth

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Five stars

Selected cinemas and AppleTV+​​; Cert 15A

Casa Luis Barragán is one of Mexico City’s most visited tourist attractions. The former home of renowned architect Luis Barragán, the property is a Unesco-recognised example of Modernist design that uses clean lines, shadow, and stark juxtapositions of angle and texture to create a sensual and beguiling ambience. All this takes place behind a blank and unassuming street facade.

Having been convinced by wife Frances McDormand that Macbeth was a project he should look at, director Joel Coen began assembling a striking visual dynamic for an update of the Shakespeare standard.

With its stark and yet strangely obscured interior, Barragán’s minimalist townhouse would become a key influence on Coen’s ambition to make Shakespeare’s darkest morality fable even more unseated, while staying faithful to the play’s narrative architecture.

This is only to touch on what Coen achieves on his first directorial outing without brother Ethan. Having been nudged in the direction of the ‘Scottish play’ by McDormand, Coen’s version argues strongly for what is possible when the tools of cinema are daringly applied to a hallowed work of theatrical drama.

Justin Kurzel’s 2015 take, starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, brewed a billowing, blood-stained nightmare, while the 1971 adaptation by Roman Polanski was oppressively realist.

Denzel Washington in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

This time, a new way of seeing has been brought to this age-old saga of murderous obsession.

Denzel Washington flexes rare muscles in a role he’d never even read, let alone portrayed, until just before being approached by Coen. He is extraordinary as the kingslayer-to-be, and you wonder if being free of any baggage for the play helped.

His Macbeth has a bow-legged swagger when we meet him and Banquo (Bertie Carvel) just after their victory, and his switch between battlefield viciousness and grace with King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson) is quietly unsettling.

In one of many scenes where cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel burns contrast-heavy imagery into your mind, one witch (a warped and corvine transmutation by Kathryn Hunter) becomes three and the seed for bloody ambition is planted.

After hearing the witch foretell that the throne will be his, Macbeth arrives home with the gears of treachery twitching.

Despite the tortured soliloquies, he ultimately needs little convincing when his wife (McDormand) – who has already been putting together a plan since receiving his advance letter – states a case for killing Duncan.

Not only is Washington’s Macbeth less conflicted about what needs doing, he also seems wise from the get-go to the most threatening prophecy; that pal Banquo will father many kings.

Macbeth and Lady Macbeth are also depicted as older people (both actors are in their mid-60s) who are approaching the signpost in life marked ‘past it’. Without children to continue their line, they are looking for something else to define themselves by.

Brendan Gleeson and Harry Melling as Duncan and Malcolm

When Duncan arrives to stay and a dagger superfluously materialises in the gap of the king’s ajar doorway, regicide turns out to be a chore as dead-eyed and practical as putting out the bins.

“Full of scorpions” Macbeth’s mind may be, but they’ve been brought to heel. It is afterwards that the real inner torture begins.

Reminding us that a realm exists beyond Macbeth’s thoughts, meanwhile, are the vengeful Macduff (Corey Hawkins) and Malcolm (Harry Melling).

In the puzzle-like weirdness of Stefan Dechant’s production design, spaces can yawn or contract to a funnel. Some sets are as bleakly minimal as holding cells. It is as if you’ve woken up in an abstract world where both colour and the natural order have been drained away.

The subdued crashes and droning strings of Coen Brothers regular Carter Burwell only ramp up a sense of the mind as prison.

Washington and McDormand deliver grandstanding performances destined to stand out in past and future adaptations of Macbeth, and are supported by a strong cast, with Gleeson and the sensational Hunter the highlights.

Of particular interest is the normally unassuming Ross (Alex Hassell), who is given new work to do by Coen. In this bold adaptation where facades and interiors can seem dangerously interchangeable, he is where that line about finding "the mind’s construction in the face” might just chime loudest.

Also showing

In 'Save the Cinema', Samantha Morton leads a cast including Tom Felton, Jonathan Pryce, Adeel Akhtar, Susan Wokoma and Colm Meaney

Save the Cinema

Two stars

Sky Cinema/Now; Cert PG

It’s 1993 in the sleepy town of Carmarthen in Wales, and local hairdresser and youth theatre producer Liz Evans (Samantha Morton) has just been informed that the town’s beloved Lyric Theatre is to be demolished.

Obviously, Liz is devastated – though nobody expects her to lock herself in the building. But that’s exactly what happens, and with a little help from an old teacher, Mr Morgan (Jonathan Pryce), Liz decides to kick-start a campaign to save the Lyric.

Naturally, the mayor (Adeel Akhtar) and other council members (including Colm Meaney, with a dodgy Welsh accent) are raging that their plan for a major shopping centre in Carmarthen has been put on hold. Things then take a turn for the bizarre when, after screening John Ford’s How Green Was My Valley at the Lyric, Liz takes her campaign all the way to Hollywood.

Inspired by true events, Save the Cinema arms itself with all the goodwill and charm in the world, and Sara Sugarman’s stagey melodrama might pass the time on a wet Sunday afternoon.

Alas, despite a terrific cast, it’s a tad too ordinary in the performance and storytelling departments. Nice story, but it deserves a better film.

The monsters return, for the fourth time, in 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

One star

Amazon Prime; Cert PG

Was Adam Sandler the best thing about the Hotel Transylvania franchise? Dunno. What we do know is that Sandler no longer voices Count Dracula – and this fourth and final instalment is so bloody tiresome that I forgot all about it while watching it.

You might recall the set-up. Drac (now voiced by Brian Hull) runs a hotel for monsters; his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) is married to a human, Johnny (Andy Samberg); and last time we saw them, the legendary bloodsucker had found himself a wife (Kathryn Hahn’s Ericka).

Now, Drac has decided to retire. Trouble is, he doesn’t want his goofball son-in-law running his hotel – so he makes up a fib about how humans aren’t allowed to inherit the place.

But when Johnny asks Professor Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) for a shot of his ‘monsterification ray’, it all goes sideways, and Drac and the gang are transformed into ghastly humans. Chaos ensues.

It sounds more fun than it is – but I’m afraid this shoddy and staggeringly unfunny animation is all over the shop. Its noisy, broad slapstick might appeal to toddlers, but even they will wonder where the jokes are. Avoid.

Scream

Two stars

In cinemas; Cert 16

Allow us to make a joke that will likely appear in every review of Scream. This latest franchise entry isn’t actually called Scream 5. Instead, it follows a new tradition of legacy reboot sequels that – for no reason whatsoever – scrap the number system entirely (see the latest Halloween pictures). Anyway, the joke is this: they should have called it 5cream. What, too daft?

Pushing its subversive, meta set-up beyond breaking point, 5cream (we’re sticking with it) concerns a new gang of irony-obsessed teens, doing the bare minimum to stay alive when a copycat ‘Ghostface’ killer shows up to cause havoc in good-old Woodsboro.

The opening scene involves a freaky phone call (again). Everyone harps on and on about scary movie tropes (again). Eventually, the original Screamers (David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox) swoop in to show the obnoxious Gen Z-ers how things are done.

We can’t blame them for trying, but this nasty, wearisome and sensationally cack-handed follow-up over-explains itself, and boasts neither the scares nor the suspense of the original.

That’s enough Scream now, thank you very much.

Chris Wasser