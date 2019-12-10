She might be the ‘new Meryl Streep’, but for Saoirse Ronan it’s all about the work – her fame is irrelevant

If that happens, it will be her fourth Oscar nomination. She has already won a Golden Globe for her performance in Gerwig's 'Lady Bird', and has been nominated for dozens of other awards over the last decade. She has made 28 films, and been directed by everyone from Peter Weir and Peter Jackson to Joe Wright, Wes Anderson and Ryan Gosling, who called Ronan "the new Meryl Streep". And the eerie thing is, she's only 25.

Eerier still is the calmness and maturity with which she's handled herself from an early age. Her father, Paul, is an actor, which must have helped and she's often said how important her mother's guidance has been, but global fame would have turned the heads of most teenagers, and child acting as we know is a seriously high-risk occupation.

Ronan's secret, perhaps, is that she's all about the work.

She has little interest in social media, is a past master at deflecting personal questions, politely guards her privacy, and endures red carpet events with studied grace.

Ronan has been careful to maintain long-standing friendships and reminds herself where she's from by spending as much time as she can in Ireland.

When I last spoke to her a few years back, she told me that "from the very beginning, it's only ever been about the work", and added "if you start to get recognised or whatever, it feels like it's almost not a part of what you do".

It is now, but her apparent total lack of interest in fame has undoubtedly helped keep her sane, and grounded.

She was just nine when she when she made her screen debut on RTÉ's drama 'The Clinic', 12 when Joe Wright cast her in 'Atonement' as Briony Tallis, a young girl whose fatal misunderstanding of a romantic situation involving her sister leads to tragedy.

Her innate talent was blindingly obvious and she quickly proved it was no fluke with outstanding turns in films like 'The Lovely Bones', 'The Way Back' and 'Hanna'. But the big question always with child actors is whether their careers will survive into adulthood.

Ronan answered that question definitively in 'Brooklyn', John Crowley's polished adaptation of Colm Tóibín's novel about a young woman from 1950s Wexford who gets torn between two countries when she moves to the bright lights of Manhattan.

It was one of the surprise hits of 2015, performing well at the box office and garnering three Oscar nominations including best actress. Ronan was effectively carrying the film, and displayed a new maturity in the way she caught the character's repressed high emotions.

You might think comparisons with Streep would be the kiss of death for young actors, but Gosling's comment wasn't too far wide of the mark, because in the last four years Ronan has shown a similar ability to disappear completely into very different roles.

Her free-spirited and ambitious Jo March in 'Little Women' may be the role that finally gets her the best actress Oscar she so richly deserves, though she faces stiff competition from Scarlett Johansson in 'Marriage Story'.

But whether she wins or not, Ronan will not be deflected from her pursuit of excellence, nor distracted by stuff that doesn't matter. It's all about the work.

