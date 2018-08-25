Shaken and stirred - Danny Boyle's departure from Bond is the latest in a long list of Hollywood last-minute firings and exits

The name's Boyle. Danny Boyle. The Trainspotting director found himself in the equivalent of James Bond's iconic opening credits cross-hairs this week as it was announced he had departed the next 007 film owing to "creative differences".

"Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that... Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25," read a terse statement from the producers.

Was he pushed? Did he jump? Or had both sides concluded a James Bond movie from the doyen of rollicking heroin comedies was perhaps not such a winning idea after all?

We may never find out, though one theory is that the custodians of the Bond brand had decided to go with an earlier script from long-standing 007 screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade rather than with a new treatment cooked up by Boyle and featuring a "charismatic, powerful, innovative, cosmopolitan, bright, cold and vindictive," Russian villain.

Either way, Boyle's abrupt exit throws into crisis a franchise already struggling to stay relevant in an age in which womanising secret agents played by grumpy British character actors aren't quite the easy sell as in the past.

Unfortunately for Team Bond, the track record for films that abruptly bid adieu to big-wattage talent is less than encouraging - at least going by recent examples.

The firing from Star Wars prequel Solo of original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, for instance, was a precursor for something nobody thought possible: a flop flick set in the universe of Wookies and Jedi Knights.

It wasn't that replacement director Ron Howard had given us a zero-gravity lemon in Solo. He'd been parachuted in as replacement after Star Wars honcho Kathleen Kennedy took issue to Lord and Miller's comedic take on iconic vagabond Han Solo and, under intense pressure, had churned out a serviceable blockbuster.

But the bad juju around the film had already become the dominant narrative. No matter how good it was, Solo was fatally tarnished by the time it made the hyperspace jump to the box office.

That said, movie-set sackings are in no way a modern innovation. As far back as the Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind (both 1939), panicked executives have been showing the door to already-hired directors and actors.

Sometimes, it's a case of acknowledging a bad decision before the situation turns worse. Eric Stolz was replaced by Michael J Fox in Back to the Future after director Robert Zemeckis faced up to the fact that the former couldn't bring the lightness of touch the part demanded.

Similarly, Stuart Townsend was supposedly shown the door from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings when it dawned on Jackson that the fresh-faced Dubliner was too young to play the grizzled Aragorn. Townsend, it is worth noting, had a different perspective and felt shabbily treated.

"I was there rehearsing and training for two months, then was fired the day before filming began," he would protest. "The director wanted me and then apparently thought better of it because he really wanted someone 20 years older than me and completely different."

Sometimes it's a case of crossing the wrong person. George Cukor was ejected from Gone with the Wind after a run-in with star Clark Gable - one account has it Gable couldn't get past the fact Cukor was gay - while Philip Kaufman was rumoured to have been chucked off The Outlaw Josey Wales because he and star Clint Eastwood (who would step in as director) were both pursuing lead actress Sondra Locke. Megan Fox likewise learned what happens when you make enemies in Hollywood as, in the run- up to Transformers 3, she helpfully likened the franchise's director Michael Bay to Hitler. Bay, by every account, wasn't especially ruffled. But Steven Spielberg - director, lest we forget, of Schindler's List - wasn't so forgiving of Nazi comparisons and instructed Bay to convey Fox towards the garbage chute.

In other situations, the old adage about "creative differences" really is true. Natalie Portman was replaced on puerile pregnancy comedy Knocked Up by Katherine Heigl after reportedly objecting to an explicit shot during the film's birth scene (Heigl would herself burn her bridges by protesting the movie's sexist depiction of her character).

Then there are situations when the person simply tries too hard. Cast as a schlubby dad in Peter Jackson's adaptation of The Lovely Bones, Ryan Gosling reported for duty drastically overweight. He had taken it upon himself to bulk up for the part, subsisting for months on a liquid diet of melted Häagen-Dazs ice-cream.

"I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong," Gosling said. "Then I was fat and unemployed."

In other cases everyone tries their best but things simply don't work out. Colin Firth and Samantha Morton were no doubt satisfied with their voice work on Paddington and Her (about an Alexa-like personal assistant with issues). However, when the directors reviewed the footage they concluded that they weren't correct for the role. Firth was too old and grumpy as Paddington; Morton's turn as a digital seductress lacked, in the judgement of director Spike Jonze, the necessarily velvety quality.

So they were "fired" after the fact, with Ben Whishaw brought in as a cuddlier Paddington and Scarlett Johansson re-recording Morton's bits.

"Samantha was with us on set and was amazing. It was only in post-production, when we started editing, that we realised that what the character/movie needed was different from what Samantha and I had created together," Jonze said. "So we recast and since then Scarlett has taken over that role."

Some firings are never explained - but leave behind a juicy trail of speculation. Jean-Claude Van Damme, for example, was all set to go up against Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular killer alien in Predator.

But then he dramatically departed the film. Why? The rumour is that, even when dressed as the Predator, he refused to stop kick-boxing. He had envisaged the intergalactic bounty hunter as a "kick-boxer alien from outer space" - not quite what producer Joel Silver had in mind (the other theory is that Van Damme accidentally broke one of the $20,000 latex Predator heads).

If the general sense is of having dodged a bullet - Predator is widely agreed to be better for the lack of kick-boxing - there are instances where the original plan may have been better than what we got. Bond fans will never know how a Danny Boyle international spy caper would have unfolded. Similarly, the dreadful Thor: The Dark World was conceived by original director Patty Jenkins as a "Romeo-and-Juliet-esque space opera that hinged on the separation of Thor and Jane Foster".

This didn't chime with Marvel's vision and we got Christopher Eccleston as a grumpy space elf instead. Jenkins, meanwhile, went off and re-imagined the superhero blockbuster with the fantastic Wonder Woman and Marvel fans were left to speculate on what could have been. Is it possible that Bond fans might be similarly haunted by Boyle and the 007 caper that got away?

