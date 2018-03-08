Saoirse Ronan's father Paul says he's 'a bit disappointed' at daughter missing out on Oscar

Paul Ronan has admitted he was "a bit disappointed" when daughter Saoirse lost out on the Best Actress Oscar.

Saoirse (23) was nominated for her performance in Lady Bird but it was Frances McDormand who took home the award for her work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

However, Paul (52) insisted he could not be more proud of his daughter and said she was lucky to be nominated alongside such esteemed actors as Meryl Streep and Sally Hawkins. "I was a bit disappointed for Saoirse when she lost out to Frances, although losing is the wrong word to use," he said.

Paul Ronan and Saoirse Ronan at 'The Lovely Bones' Irish Premiere in 2010

"It's her third Oscar nomination, and that, to a lot of actors would be a dream come true. Each of the three times she was nominated a wonderful actress won the award, so I would never say she was robbed or anything like that. "She is blessed to be in such amazing company really, and hey, she's only 23. The great thing about awards and being nominated is the potential work it may bring to you, actors love their job and the best award is more work, good work and experiences in a very competitive field.

"I'm proud of Saoirse for who she is, not for any award or her talent as an actor." This was Saoirse's third Oscar nomination. She was previously nominated in 2008 for her work in Atonement and again in 2016 for Brooklyn.

Saoirse Ronan REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Saoirse has acted alongside her father in the past. They appeared together on an episode of The Clinic when Saoirse was a child actor and also both starred in the 2013 film How I Live Now.

Paul recently joined the cast of Fair City, playing the new character of Anto Collins, who is the father of Hayley (Rebecca Grimes) and the husband of Sharon (Neili Conroy).

He recently filmed the scene where all is revealed amid the speculation that Anto and Sharon believe the other is being unfaithful.

Paul Ronan plays Anto Collins in Fair City.

"Anto seems to be feathering his nest in Carrigstown when Sharon arrives and sparks fly because Anto believes she's having an affair. She thinks I'm having an affair too but I've got solid proof," he said. "I just finished filming the scene where we have a show down and all is revealed. Great craic," he said.

Paul said he watched the RTE soap "from time to time" over the years but has been "binge watching" since he was cast. In tonight's episode, Sharon makes an appearance in Carrigstown and tensions immediately start to boil over between her and Anto.

Hayley and Harmony are disheartened by their parents arguing but Hayley ends up kicking them out when they reconcile in her bedroom.

