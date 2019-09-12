Saoirse Ronan tipped for Oscar nod for lauded Little Women role

Saoirse Ronan has been hotly tipped to land a fourth Oscar nomination for her starring role in Little Women.

The Carlow actress teamed up with Ladybird director Greta Gerwig for the movie in which she plays Jo March and which is already generating talk of another Academy Award, even though it will not be released until Christmas.

Film site Goldderby.com has named Saoirse alongside Scarlett Johansson and Renee Zellweger as the actresses most likely to be nominated this year.

All three were given odds of 9-2 to be in contention for a gong.

Saoirse Ronan stars in the new Little Women trailer

Saoirse topped a survey by the site, with nearly 1,900 people forecasting she would be in contention in the Best Actress category and 638 predicting she will win the statuette.

The 25-year-old also topped a poll of actresses who had waited long enough to get their hands on an Oscar despite her youth, with Johansson second and Alfre Woodard third.

"This Irish lass earned her first of three Oscar nominations so far for her supporting role as a spiteful adolescent in 2007's Atonement," the site said.

"That was followed by lead noms for her homesick Emerald Isle transplant in 1950s New York and her high-spirited high-schooler in 2017's Lady Bird.

"Ronan has it to bring her headstrong character to vivid life."

Saoirse is following in the footsteps of Katharine Hepburn in taking on the role of Jo. Hepburn played her in the 1933 film.

