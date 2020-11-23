Saoirse Ronan signs up to play sleuth in murder mystery

SAOIRSE Ronan has been signed up for a murder mystery movie with Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and David Oyelowo.

The untitled film will be set in 1950s London, where a desperate Hollywood film producer sets out to turn a popular West End play into a movie.

When members of the production are murdered, world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and overzealous rookie Con- stable Stalker (Ronan) find themselves in the middle of a whodunnit.

Much of the action will be focused on London's glamorous world of theatre.

Nomination

The detective story is a big change of direction for 26-year-old Ronan, who can currently be seen in the period lesbian drama Ammonite with Kate Winslet.

Before that, she starred in another period drama, Little Women, for which she received her fourth Oscar nomination.

She can be seen next in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch.

The new murder story from Searchlight will be dir- ected by This Country's Tom George from a script by Mark Chappell.

Iron Lady producer Damian Jones will produce, but there is no date yet for when filming will begin.

Rockwell has been busy with his Emmy-nominated work in FX's Fosse/Verdon, portraying legendary chor- eographer and director Bob Fosse.

The 52-year-old Californian won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2017 for his performance as a racist, troubled cop in Martin McDonagh's acclaimed Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Oyelowo was most recently seen in the drama Come Away opposite Angelina Jolie, but his best-known role was as Martin Luther King Jr in the 2014 film Selma.

Ronan previously delved into the 1950s in Brooklyn, which earned the actress her second Oscar nomination in 2016.

She was previously nominated for Atonement in 2008 and won nominations for Lady Bird in 2018 and Little Women earlier this year.

She is being hotly tipped again for Ammonite, which is set in an English coastal town in the 1840s, and in which she plays a fragile woman getting over the loss of a child.

She is put into the care of palaeontologist Mary Ann- ing, played by Kate Winslet.

