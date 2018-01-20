Saoirse Ronan says that female creators are changing the industry following the #MeToo movement and that gradual change towards equality will become more visible in the coming years.

Saoirse Ronan on Hollywood's female revolution: 'I think we're not gonna see the difference in the work for another couple years'

“I think women are gonna get a lot more meetings with studios than they did before,” she said on the Bill Simmons Podcast while promoting Ladybird.

"I think we’re not gonna see the difference in the work for another couple years, at least," she said. "Things are going to need to go into development. Women are obviously going to be working hard to have something to go in with, which they do already, and I think they’ll just be given more of a chance." Ronan said that the industry needs to get to a point past employing women to meet a quota. "Not where it’s sort of like, 'Oh, let’s get a female director', because she’s a woman. Because you know, we need to have the token female director."

Saoirse Ronan attends an official Academy screening of "Lady Bird" hosted by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences )

"They just need to open up the floodgates so that everyone has a chance to show what they can do.” Ronan said that many female actors she knows are taking steps to change the industry. "Female actors have gotten to the point where they’re so sick of having to wait for the right role to come along, that they’re just starting up their own production companies.

"They’re getting producers together that they know. They’re writing their own material, they’re developing their own stuff, they’re using their own contacts, and they’re making their own stuff." She also spoke about her “incredible” experience hosting Saturday Night Live, saying that “nothing has made my heart explode more than getting to host SNL”.

The Irish actress won a Best Actress in a Drama Golden Globe for her Ladybird which will be released in Ireland on February 16th.

Saoirse Ronan at the 75th Golden Globe Awards

