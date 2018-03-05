Saoirse Ronan loses out on Best Actress at the Oscars: here is the full list of winners
Irish actress Saoirse Ronan lost out in the Best Actress category to frontrunner Frances McDormand at the 90th Academy Awards.
This year marked the 23-year-old's third Oscar nomination, but the award went to McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, who had become the odds on favourite since sweeping the boards during awards season.
During her speech, McDormand, who has a Best Actress Oscar for Fargo in 1997, paid tribute to all the female nominees across categories asking them all to stand to honour their work over the last 12 months.
Her Three Billboards co-star Sam Rockwell took home the award for Best Supporting Actor, while Best Actor went to Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour and Best Supporting Actress to Allison Janney for I,Tonya, who joked by saying, "I did it all by myself."
Irish nominees from Cartoon Saloon lost out in the Best Animated Picture category for The Breadwinner to Coco.
Best Picture became the hardest-to-predict, but the honours eventually went to The Shape of Water. Director Guillermo Del Toro made fun of last year's Best Picture announcement blunder by checking the winners' envelope - which had been read out by Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty again this year - before accepting the award.
The Mexican director’s moment was applauded by Oscars viewers, with one writing on Twitter: “Guillermo del toro checking if the shape of water really won best picture of the most precious thing #Oscars.”
Here is a list of all the winners:
Best Picture: The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney for I, Tonya
Best Actor: Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour
Best Actress: Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director: Giullermo del Toro for The Shape of Water
Production Design: The Shape of Water
Costume Design: Phantom Thread
Makeup and Hairstyling: Darkest Hour
Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman
Animated Feature: Coco
Animated Short: Dear Basketball
Visual Effects: Blade Runner 2049
Film Editing: Dunkirk
Documentary Feature: Icarus
Sound Editing: Dunkirk
Sound Mixing: Dunkirk
Original Screenplay: Get Out
Adapted Screenplay: Call Me by Your Name
Documentary Short: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Score: The Shape of Water
Song: Remember Me from Coco
Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049
