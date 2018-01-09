Saoirse Ronan lands BAFTA nomination as she continues to sweep awards season

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has landed yet another nomination this awards season.

The 23-year-old has earned another BAFTA nomination in the Best Actress category, which was announced this morning, competing against fellow 'it' actresses this season - Margot Robbie for I, Tonya, Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Annette Bening for Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool and Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water.

It comes after she took home the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical category at Sunday night's Golden Globes, an early indicator of future winners over the coming months. Gary Oldman will compete with Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya and Jamie Bell for the leading actor prize at the Bafta film awards.

Actress Saoirse Ronan poses with the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy during the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Oldman, who has been critically acclaimed for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, will take on the stars of Phantom Thread, Get Out and Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool respectively, as well as US actor Timothee Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name. The Shape Of Water, a fantasy romance directed by Guillermo Del Toro, leads the nominations at the 2018 awards with 12 nods, including best film.

Other movies nominated for the top prize include Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Darkest Hour and Three Billboards are also in the running for outstanding British film alongside Paddington 2, The Death Of Stalin, God's Own Country and Lady Macbeth.

The ceremony will have a new host this year, when Joanna Lumley takes over from Stephen Fry. The awards will be handed out at the Royal Albert Hall on February 18.

Gary Oldman shows off his Golden Globe

Additional reporting by Press Association

