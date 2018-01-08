Irish actress Saoirse Ronan celebrated her first Golden Globe win in the same way many of us would - FaceTiming her mother Monica who couldn't attend last night's show.

Saoirse Ronan FaceTimes her mother as she scoops Best Actress award at the Golden Globes - here's all the winners

As expected, the 23-year-old won Best Actress ina Comedy or Musical at the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, delivering a quick, but effective acceptance speech onstage. Her work in Greta Gerwig's Ladybird, which also won Best Picture, is among the most talked about performances in film over the last 12 months.

Actress Saoirse Ronan poses with the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy during the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

"My mam is on FaceTime over there on someone’s phone right now, so hi," she began as she took to the stage. "I have no time at all to say thank you, but I just want to say how inspirational it’s been to be here in this room tonight. I’m here with my best friend Eileen. "All of the women who I love so much in my own life who support me every single day - my mother, who’s on FaceTime. Margot, all of my friends and family and actually everyone in this room."

Watch her speech, here: Meanwhile, Frances McDormand won in the Best Actress in a Drama category for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, meaning it's now a two horse race for the Best Actress Oscar in March. Martin McDonagh's latest flick also won Best Motion Picture, Drama and Best Screenplay as well as Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell.

Here's the full list of winners at last night's Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture, Drama: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical: 'Lady Bird' Best Director of a Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical: James Franco, 'The Disaster Artist' Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical: Saoirse Ronan, 'Lady Bird'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture: Alison Janney, 'I, Tonya'

Best Screenplay: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' Best Original Score: Alexander Desplat, 'The Shape of Water' Best Animated Feature: 'Coco'

Best Foreign Language Film: 'In the Fade' Best Original Song : 'This Is Me', 'The Greatest Showman' Best TV Series, Drama: 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Best Limited Series or TV Movie: 'Big Little Lies' Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Sterling K Brown, 'This Is Us'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale' Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical: Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None' Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical: Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, 'Big Little Lies' Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, 'Big Little Lies' Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Ewan McGregor, 'Fargo'

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie: Nicole Kidman, 'Big Little Lies'

