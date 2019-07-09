New photos of Irish star Saoirse Ronan in costume for an adaptation of the classic novel 'Little Women' have been released.

Saoirse looks the part for 'Little Women' as she reunites with 'Lady Bird' friends

Ronan stars alongside Meryl Streep, 'Harry Potter' actress Emma Watson, Laura Dern and Florence Pugh in the new take on Louisa May Alcott's iconic coming-of-age story.

Pugh plays Amy March, Watson portrays Meg Marsh, Eliza Scanlen is playing Beth March and Streep will take to the screen as Aunt March. Dern will play Marmee March and Timothée Chalamet stars as Laurie.

For Ronan, who plays Jo March, it is a reunion with director Greta Gerwig and Chalamet after working together in 2017's critically acclaimed 'Lady Bird'.

Speaking to 'Vanity Fair' last month, the Greystones actress said: "I loved that in 'Lady Bird', he was the one that broke my heart, but I got to break his heart in 'Little Women'."

'Lady Bird' was nominated in five Oscar categories, with Ronan picking up her second Best Actress nomination. Ronan also picked up her first Golden Globe the same year for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for her role as the title character.

Gerwig has heaped praise on Ronan, saying: "I'm so blessed to work with [Saoirse] twice. She's such a filmmaker as an actor. She's like a barometer of… that truth that rings true."

