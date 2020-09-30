Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat 2' set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video before US Election Day

Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel to the 2006 hit comedy Borat will premiere on Amazon Prime Video (Ian West/PA)

Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel to the 2006 hit comedy Borat will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Details are thin on the ground about the film, but reports in the US suggest it will launch on the streaming service worldwide before the presidential election on November 3.

The PA news agency confirmed it will arrive on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is a direct sequel to 2006’s Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan and will once again feature Baron Cohen as oblivious Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev.

The British star was spotted filming in character in Los Angeles last month. He also attended a conservative rally in Washington State in June and reportedly tricked the audience into singing racist song lyrics.

The original Borat featured Baron Cohen travelling around the US, ostensibly to gain a greater understanding of the country.

It featured a number of real-life interviews, often showing the interviewees nonplussed by Borat’s outrageous behaviour.

It was a box office smash, grossing more than 262 million dollars (about £203 million) worldwide.

Baron Cohen, whose other comic creations include Ali G and Bruno, earned critical acclaim for his most recent TV series, the satirical Who Is America?

