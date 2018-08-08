Ruth Negga lands role in racial drama Passing, directed by Rebecca Hall

She's one of Hollywood's rising stars and details of Ruth Negga's next movie can be revealed as the actress has signed on to star in the drama Passing.

She's one of Hollywood's rising stars and details of Ruth Negga's next movie can be revealed as the actress has signed on to star in the drama Passing.

The upcoming film is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, which explores issues of race and gender.

The title refers to the concept of 'racial passing' when a person of a particular racial group is also accepted as a member of another group.

Negga (36) will star alongside Tessa Thompson.

Irish actress Ruth Negga in Loving

The story will follow two childhood friends, Clare Kendry (Negga) and Irene Redfield (Thompson) who reunite as adults.

The film will be the directorial debut of actress Rebecca Hall, who also wrote the screenplay.

"Nella Larsen's Passing is an astonishing book about two women struggling not just with what it meant to be black in America in 1929, but with gender conventions, the performance of femininity, the institution of marriage, the responsibilities of motherhood, and the ways in which all of those forces intersect," Hall said in a statement.

history

"I came across the novel at a time when I was trying to reckon creatively with some of my personal family history, and the mystery surrounding my biracial grandfather on my American mother's side.

"In part, making this film is an exploration of that history, to which I've never really had access," Hall added.

Negga was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 2016 racially-charged drama Loving.

She played one half of an interracial couple in 1960s America, challenging the country's laws against interracial marriage.

She will next be seen in the sci-fi movie Ad Astra where she will reunite with Brad Pitt, who she previously worked with in the action film World War Z.

The Limerick woman is also flexing her acting muscles on the stage.

She is set to star in the iconic lead role in Hamlet this year, as the Danish prince out for revenge for the murder of his father.

It will run for six weeks from September 21 to October 27 in the Gate Theatre as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival.

Herald