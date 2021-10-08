Ruth Negga in Dublin for special screening of her new Netflix film Passing ahead of Late Late Show appearance tonight

Ruth Negga attends a screening of her new Netflix film Passing in New York on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Actress Ruth Negga at a special preview screening of the Netflix film Passing in the Irish Film Institute Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

Irish actress Ruth Negga was in Dublin last night for a special preview screening of her upcoming Netflix film Passing.

The Limerick star of Preacher took to the red carpet at the Irish Film Institute for the special showing of the movie ahead of its release in cinemas on October 29 and on the streaming service on November 10.

Passing is an adaptation of the novel by Nella Larsen that tells the story of two women negotiating issues of race, gender and sexuality during the 1920s Harlem Renaissance.

The directorial debut of Rebecca Hall had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival this year and also stars Tessa Thompson, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Alexander Skarsgard.

Oscar-nominated Negga also joins model Rosanna Davison and former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel among the guests on this week’s Late Late Show.

Negga will discuss Passing, and also plans to star in Macbeth with Daniel Craig on Broadway in 2022.

Model Rosanna Davison will talk to Ryan about her turbulent journey to motherhood, from suffering 15 miscarriages, to surrogacy, to the surprise of carrying identical twin boys throughout the pandemic.

Peter Schmeichel will be on the show to talk about his hugely successful spell at Manchester United, his regrets about leaving the club, his father who was a Polish double agent and the pride he feels in his own son - Leicester and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Andrew McGinley will join Ryan to discuss life after the deaths of his three young children at the hands of his wife and the children's mother, Deirdre Morley.

Steve Garrigan of Kodaline will be talking about a life dealing with shyness, anxiety and panic attacks and he will also be giving a special performance of his classic song High Hopes.

Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill will perform a duet called Are We Free? while Clannad legend Moya Brennan will perform her new single with world-renowned accordion player Liam O'Connor.