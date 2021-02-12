Romance on the sofa: Our writers pick their favourite films to watch on Valentine’s Day

Planning on celebrating Valentines by curling up with a romantic movie? We asked our writers for their recommendations:

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet became the blueprint for my preference in romantic movies — they have to be melodramatic and preferably tragic.

Starring Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio as the star-crossed lovers, Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation was beautifully shot, with every scene imbued with light and vivid colour.

It was like nothing I had ever seen before and I was enraptured.

Of course, my favourable impression was formed at the age of 17, the year of the Leaving Cert, facing the prospect of university — and the terrible realisation that this meant leaving behind my own local Romeo.

I still have enormous affection for it; every viewing delivers a welcome shot of nostalgia for simpler times full of romantic notions of soulmates and star-crossed lovers.

Aoife Kelly, audience editor and film writer

The Raging Moon (1971)

Bryan Forbes’s wonderful film, released in the US as Long Ago, Tomorrow, is the greatest romantic movie you’ve (probably) never seen.

Malcolm McDowell and Nanette Newman in The Raging Moon

Malcolm McDowell and Nanette Newman in The Raging Moon

Vibrant young working-class man Bruce (Malcolm McDowell) is suddenly struck down by an incurable degenerative disease, meaning he’ll need to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Angry at the world, he moves into a church-run home for the disabled, where he becomes bitter and withdrawn — until he meets and falls in love with fellow wheelchair-user Jill (Nanette Newman), who’s engaged to be married.

Can love conquer all? Refreshingly realistic and lacking in schmaltz.

Pat Stacey, TV critic

Drive (2011)

Starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan, Drive is full of blood, guts and fast cars, but it’s also a tender love story told almost entirely through stolen glances.

Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan in Drive

Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan in Drive

I’m not into big, effusive romantic films where protagonists chase down buses or realise they were always in love with their best friend. I just don’t believe them. People become shy, nervous and incredibly vulnerable when they fall in love, and Drive captures the feeling beautifully.

The soundtrack is pretty special too. Under Your Spell by Desire is full of longing; A Real Hero by College and Electric Youth makes me feel nostalgic for a romance I never had.

All in all, it’s a masterpiece — and the sweetest, gentlest romance I’ve ever seen on screen.

Katie Byrne, columnist

Before Sunrise (1995)

A charming young American (Ethan Hawke) meets an enigmatic French woman (Julie Delpy) on a train from Budapest.

Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke in Before Sunrise

Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke in Before Sunrise

Long story short, he convinces her to disembark with him in Vienna, and for one night only these impossibly beautiful strangers spend their time wandering the streets, yapping away and falling in lust.

Beautiful and beguiling, Richard Linklater’s drama digs deeper than most. It’s a languid and lyrical portrait of young love, and a masterful two-hander in which our gorgeous leads remind us that real romance is born from real conversation.

Oh, and Hawke and Delpy’s chemistry is off the charts.

Chris Wasser, film critic

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Neither my wife nor I acknowledge Valentine’s Day and we both loathe rom-coms. But there is one Valentine’s Day film guaranteed to send me into a swoon (my wife, not so much): this 1981 quasi-classic Canadian slasher.

It’s an acquired taste, to put it mildly. It requires a tolerance for latex gore and latex acting. I’m not sure it is possible defend at any conventional level. Objectively it is terrible.

But it’s also a hoot, with a premise so bonkers you can’t help but applaud. Twenty years previously, the town of Valentine Bluffs’ traditional Valentine’s Day dance was suspended after a mining accident in which a miner was trapped underground, resorting to cannibalism to survive. The mishap occurred after two colleagues cleared off early to attend the Valentine’s Day festivities.

But now a foolish mayor has reinstated the dance. And the cannibal miner is back to kill anyone daring attend. Cue lots of slashing, stabbing and running in the dark.

The cannibal miner strikes in My Bloody Valentine

The cannibal miner strikes in My Bloody Valentine

It has toe-curling acting, dreadful dialogue and awful special effects. It’s terrible but also brilliant. I can’t think of a better antidote to all the Hallmark sentimentality in the air at the moment.

Oh and the maniac miner is at most one-tenth as creepy as Andrew Lincoln’s smiley stalker in Love Actually.

Ed Power, critic

The Proposal (2009)

All the great romantic comedies place chaos in true love’s path before finally succumbing to it, and that’s certainly the case with The Proposal.

It stars Sandra Bullock as Catherine, the shrewish editor-in-chief of a Manhattan publishing house whose staff dread her approaching footstep.

Most harried of all is her exhausted assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), but when Catherine (who’s Canadian) is threatened with deportation, she invents an engagement to him to stay in the country.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in The Proposal

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in The Proposal

“Can’t fake a love like ours,” she tells Denis O’Hare’s crafty immigration officer, but on a trip to Alaska to meet Andrew’s family, their lies will be exposed.

It’s a very funny film, but sweet too, and altogether irresistible.

Paul Whitington, film critic

500 Days of Summer (2009)

It’s not your typical rom-com. It starts with the narrator making a disclaimer that the story isn’t about any one person in particular (“especially you, Jenny Bickman. Bitch.”), that immediately sets it apart from the usual boys-meets-girl fare.

In it, Tom Hansen (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) meets the girl of his dreams, Summer (Zooey Deschanel). The thing is, she’s the woman of every man’s dreams.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel in 500 Days of Summer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel in 500 Days of Summer

She knows about Belle & Sebastian and The Smiths. She is slim, quirky and doe-eyed in a way that makes certain beta guys weak in the slacks.

Summer is happy to have a friends-with-benefits arrangement, noting plainly that she is not interested in anything more substantial than that. Tom has a hard time dealing with this, and the film essentially pivots on his difficulty moving away from his own fantasies of sugary romance.

Male entitlement, the delusion that infatuation causes, the pitfalls of romance — it’s all here in one zippy, zesty and brilliantly unconventional package.

Tanya Sweeney, columnist