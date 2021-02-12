| 1.4°C Dublin

Romance on the sofa: Our writers pick their favourite films to watch on Valentine’s Day

From Romeo + Juliet to The Proposal, via My Bloody Valentine, our writers pick their favourites

Claire Danes And Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet Expand

Paul Whitington, Tanya Sweeney, Chris Wasser, Aoife Kelly, Ed Power, Katie Byrne and Pat Stacey

Planning on celebrating Valentines by curling up with a romantic movie? We asked our writers for their recommendations:

 

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

