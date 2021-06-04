| 9.3°C Dublin

Robin Wright: ‘Random shootings had become almost the norm, and I kept wondering how do these people get through that trauma’

The actor-turned-director says frequent gun attacks in America drew her to the family tragedy at the heart of her new film Land

Robin Wright in her new film Land Expand
Robin Wright saved House of Cards from disaster after Kevin Spacey was dropped Expand
Robin Wright directs a scene in Land Expand

Paul Whitington

Last time we saw Robin Wright, she was cleaning up a right old mess in the White House and saving the final season of House of Cards from disaster following Kevin Spacey’s cancelling. (As we speak, he’s mooching back into the limelight.)

Wright’s portrayal of ice cool and possibly sociopathic first lady Claire Underwood was a revelation: as the series went on, you almost became more interested in her than her windbag of a husband Francis, and wondered what was going on in that perfectly sculpted head.

While on House of Cards, Wright tried her hand at directing, and that experience has inspired her to take the helm on her first feature, a spare but emotional drama called Land.

