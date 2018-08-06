Robert Redford announces he is retiring from acting after 60 years

The 81-year-old has revealed that his upcoming film, The Old Man & The Gun, will be his last gig.

Speaking to EW he said, “Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21. I thought, well, that’s enough. And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?”

The film sees the legendary star playing real life criminal Forrest Tucker, who robbed banks over the course of a 60 year career.

“The thing that really got me about him — which I hope the film shows — is he robbed 17 banks and he got caught 17 times and went to prison 17 times. But he also escaped 17 times. So it made me wonder: I wonder if he was not averse to getting caught so he that could enjoy the real thrill of his life, which is to escape?” he said.

Redford has 78 film and TV credits to his name, including 1969's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Way We Were (1973), The Great Gatsby (1974), All the President's Men (1976), and he starred opposite Meryl Streep in Out of Africa (1985).

The noughties saw him star in films including Spy Game, Lions for Lambs, and Truth and he has ten directing credits for films including A River Runs Through It, The Horse Whisperer, and Lions for Lambs. He won the Best Director Oscar for Ordinary People in 1981.

Online Editors