A RING of steel has been erected around the picturesque village of Enniskerry as the Co Wicklow village becomes a working Hollywood movie set.

Gone is the care-free attitude as the serious business of making Disney’s multi-million-dollar movie Disenchanted dominates proceedings.

Previously, the village had been awash with curious day-trippers and families with young children taking selfies in front of the transformed town hall, where much of the filming is taking place.

Instead, a strong Garda presence and countless security guards corralled passers-by through the village in a bid to avoid gawkers as filming began in earnest.

Parking is at a minimum, with all available spaces cordoned off for the film crew, making it tricky to even stop in the picturesque village. Photography is not allowed while walking past the set and members of the public were urged to keep moving while piped music signalled the start of the next scene.

Most of the shop fronts have been given the Disney treatment and quirky new titles have been added, including the ‘Beauty and the Book’ store, a furniture store called ‘Painting Painting on the Wall’, as well as a ‘Flying Carpet Shoppe’.

The well-known Poppies café has become ‘Mary Popover’s Bakery’ while another outlet has become ‘Potions, Notions and Lotions’. The town’s Church Hill has been closed for the duration of the shoot while the Main Street was closed today, with big-name stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey expected to be there this week.

The entire village is now characterised by radiant colours, with eye-catching flowers hanging from every available corner and crevice. Bunting has also been strewn around the town.

Countless extras mill around the area, all dressed in medieval outfits and carrying umbrellas, while a knight on horse-back was spotted near a cart overflowing with straw for one scene.

The nearby Powerscourt estate is being used as a sprawling production set to dress all the extras and actors before they’re bussed down to Enniskerry.

Emmy-winning costume designer Joan Bergin has also been brought on board as producers make the most of Ireland’s home-grown talent.

Brazilian friends Michala Valala and Tabata Dias had spent the whole day in the village, desperately hoping to catch a glimpse of Grey’s Anatomy heart-throb Dempsey, to no avail.

“I love him so much. We have been here all day but no, we haven’t seen him,” said Michala. “He’s amazing. If I did see him, I would cry.”

Filming there will end this Friday before resuming for four night-time shoots from July 7, and then two more days on July 21 and 22.

Directed by Adam Shankman, Disenchanted tells the follow-up story of whether Giselle (Adams) really did find her happy ever after with dashing New York lawyer Robert (Dempsey).

Set ten years later, the movie sees Giselle beginning to question her place in the world.