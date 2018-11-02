Entertainment Movie News

Friday 2 November 2018

Review: Chris O'Dowd is pricelessly funny from start to finish in 'Juliet, Naked'

Reviewer's score: 4/5

Juliet, Naked.
Actor Chris O'Dowd. Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Rose Byrne attends the "Juliet, Naked" New York Premiere at Metrograph on August 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Paul Whitington

Grown men with all-consuming pop-cultural obsessions stalk the work of Nick Hornby, never more amusingly than in this lively adaptation of his 2009 novel. Rose Byrne (excellent as always) is Annie, a sweet and dutiful woman who’s wasting away in an English coastal town.

She lives with Duncan (Chris O’Dowd), an oafish academic who’s far more interested in reclusive 90s musician Tucker Crowe than he is in her.

But when Annie accidentally makes contact with the real Tucker (Ethan Hawke), everything changes.

Hawke is effortlessly charismatic as the wasted musician and O’Dowd is pricelessly funny from start to finish.

