Grown men with all-consuming pop-cultural obsessions stalk the work of Nick Hornby, never more amusingly than in this lively adaptation of his 2009 novel. Rose Byrne (excellent as always) is Annie, a sweet and dutiful woman who’s wasting away in an English coastal town.

Review: Chris O'Dowd is pricelessly funny from start to finish in 'Juliet, Naked'

She lives with Duncan (Chris O’Dowd), an oafish academic who’s far more interested in reclusive 90s musician Tucker Crowe than he is in her.

But when Annie accidentally makes contact with the real Tucker (Ethan Hawke), everything changes.

Hawke is effortlessly charismatic as the wasted musician and O’Dowd is pricelessly funny from start to finish.

