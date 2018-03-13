Revealed: The most filmed locations in Ireland... did you spot them in the cinema?
IRELAND ranks only above Russia, Portugal and Austria as a film location but various spots around the country have featured in some big name productions. Did you spot your local landmark in any of these movies?
1. Kilmainham Gaol
Featured in: The Italian Job, The Escapist, The Whistle Blower
2. Dublin Castle
Featured in: Northanger Abbey, Barry Lyndon, Penny Dreadful
3. Kilruddery House
Featured in: P.S. I Love You, The Tudors, Angela's Ashes
4. Henrietta Street
Featured in: Ripper Street, Foyle's War
5. The Sally Gap
Featured in: The League of Gentlemen's Apocalypse, Laws of Attraction, The Honeymooners
6. Dublin Airport
Featured in: Educating Rita, Love Rosie, Flight of the Doves
7. St Stephen's Green
Featured in: Michael Collins, Scarlett, The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne
8. Trinity College
Featured in: Meet the Ancestors, Byzantium, Educating Rita
9. Powerscourt Estate
Featured in: Excalibur, Love Rosie, The Count of Monte Christo
10. Charleville Forest Castle
Featured in:Becoming Jane, Northanger Abbey, Most Haunted
In total Ireland is listed as the location for 2,527 movies and TV shows.
Financial services website GoCompare compiled the data based on IMD filming locations.
