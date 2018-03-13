Entertainment Movie News

Tuesday 13 March 2018

Revealed: The most filmed locations in Ireland... did you spot them in the cinema?

Independent.ie Newsdesk

IRELAND ranks only above Russia, Portugal and Austria as a film location but various spots around the country have featured in some big name productions. Did you spot your local landmark in any of these movies?

1. Kilmainham Gaol

2016-12-10_iri_26822285_I1.JPG
The Stonebreaker's Yard at Kilmainham Gaol.
 

Featured in: The Italian Job, The Escapist, The Whistle Blower

2. Dublin Castle

FFIG (1).jpg
Dublin Castle. Photo: Gerry Mooney
 

Featured in: Northanger Abbey, Barry Lyndon, Penny Dreadful

3. Kilruddery House

2017-06-10_lif_31718799_I7.JPG
Kilruddery House
 

Featured in: P.S. I Love You, The Tudors, Angela's Ashes

4. Henrietta Street

2016-05-13_lif_20894335_I3.JPG
7 Henrietta Street
 

Featured in: Ripper Street, Foyle's War

5. The Sally Gap

II WICKLOW FROST 6.jpg
Cyclists make their way through the frosty Sally Gap, Co Wicklow Picture Frank Mc Grath
 

Featured in: The League of Gentlemen's Apocalypse, Laws of Attraction, The Honeymooners

6. Dublin Airport

2015-03-02_bus_7388700_I1.JPG
Dublin Airport. Stock image
 

Featured in: Educating Rita, Love Rosie, Flight of the Doves

7. St Stephen's Green

http://migration-ece4.independent.ie:8085/migrator/ws/publication/independentDublin/resource/binary/1015368
St Stephen’s Green Park stock image
 

Featured in: Michael Collins, Scarlett, The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne

8. Trinity College

2017-08-30_wic_34116908_I1.JPG
Trinity College Dublin
 

Featured in: Meet the Ancestors, Byzantium, Educating Rita

9. Powerscourt Estate

2017-12-14_bus_36949773_I3.JPG
The Powerscourt Estate in Co Wicklow
 

Featured in: Excalibur, Love Rosie, The Count of Monte Christo

10. Charleville Forest Castle

FFIG.jpg
Charleville Forest Castle
 

Featured in:Becoming Jane, Northanger Abbey, Most Haunted

In total Ireland is listed as the location for 2,527 movies and TV shows.

Financial services website GoCompare compiled the data based on IMD filming locations.

Online Editors

