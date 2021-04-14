Revealed: Nominees announced for 2021 Irish Animation Awards

Among the nominations this year is Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar-nominated film ‘Wolfwalkers’, which was nominated in seven categories.

Animation Ireland have announced the nominees for the 2021 Irish Animation Awards – including Oscar and Bafta nominated Wolfwalkers.

The awards ceremony which takes place every two years will take place virtually on Friday 21st May. For the first time, the ceremony will feature four new categories including Best Storyboarding, Best Editing, Best Student Film and Best New Irish IP.

Among the nominations this year is Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar-nominated film ‘Wolfwalkers’, which was nominated in seven categories.

Giant Animation’s ‘Zog and the Flying Doctors’, which aired on BBC One on Christmas Day, racked up four nominations.

For their preschool series, ‘Chico Bon Bon; Monkey with a Tool Belt’, Brown Bag Films picked up three nominations, while Vamperina, Dorg Van Dango, Ballybraddan, Bug Diaries and Pablo also picked up multiple nominations.

Animation Ireland’s Chief Executive, Ronan McCabe said the awards this year highlight the continued growth and creativity in the sector.

‘’It has been an unprecedented year for Irish animation, but the quality of the work produced here in Ireland has once again been world class.

“ It’s really heartening to see that the sector has continued to produce outstanding work and that the future remains bright for Irish animation. As with every other year, the 2021 Irish Animation Awards is a time to celebrate the strength and vibrancy of the sector”, he said.

Online Editors